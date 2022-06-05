REAL MADRID BASKETBALL TEAMS HEAD COACH LASO SUFFERS HEART ATTACK

Real Madrid basketball team's longtime head coach Pablo Laso suffered a heart attack on Sunday.

In a statement, the Spanish club said that Laso, 54, was admitted to Madrid's Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital after "suffering a myocardial infarction" earlier today.

Spanish national Laso, who is a former basketball player, has been coaching Real Madrid since 2011.

Under him, the Whites won Turkish Airlines EuroLeague titles in 2015 and 2018, and the Spanish league for five times.

Laso was also honored with the EuroLeague Coach of the Year awards in 2015 and 2018.





