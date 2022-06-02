Ergin Ataman candidate for assistant coach position in NBA

Anadolu Efes coach Ergin Ataman is being considered for an assistant coach in the NBA , insider Adrian Wojnarowski said late Wednesday.

"One of Europe 's most accomplished coaches-Turkey's Ergin Ataman-is surfacing as a candidate for assistant coaching jobs in the NBA ..." Wojnarowski said in a tweet.

"Ataman, the Turkish national coach, has won back-to-back EuroLeague titles with Anadolu Efes," he added.

Besides five Turkish League titles and six Turkish Cup trophies in his career, the 56-year-old bagged Turkish Airlines EuroLeague titles with Anadolu Efes in 2021 and 2022.