DFB president Neuendorf opposes play-offs for Bundesliga title
Published June 02,2022
German Football Federation president Bernd Neuendorf opposes play-offs for the Bundesliga title despite Bayern Munich winning a record 10 league titles in a row.
Neuendorf said in an interview with the t-online.de portal that Germany has "two really good and accepted competitions" in the German Cup and the Bundesliga with their two different formats.
"I do not want to question this principle which is practised in the whole of German football right down to the lowest leagues," Neuendorf said.
German Football League president Donata Hopfen had earlier in the year not ruled out considering play-offs as she spoke out against any kind of restrictions on free thought but Neuendorf said she has also committed "to the traditions and values of German football.
"And regarding the play-offs, she said this week that the issue is not a priority and not being tackled at the moment," Neuendorf added.
Neuendorf acknowledged that Bayern were the measure of all things in German football but added that Borussia Dortmund have signed several top class internationals for the new season.
"Maybe we will see a different picture in the 2022/23 season," Neuendorf said.