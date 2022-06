Coco Gauff will face Iga Swiatek in the French Open final after she defeated Martina Trevisan on Thursday.

Gauff, 18, from the US, easily beat her Italian opponent 6-3, 6-1 in her semifinal match to make it to her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros.

The American became the youngest player to punch a final ticket in Paris since Kim Clijsters in 2001.

She will face the No. 1 ranked Swiatek from Poland, who earlier eliminated Daria Kasatkina from Russia 6-2, 6-1.