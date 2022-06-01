Fenerbahçe begin talks with Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus

Fenerbahçe on Wednesday started official talks with Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus.

The Istanbul club said on the public disclosure platform that they are in negotiations with Jesus over their vacant managerial position.

The 67-year-old arrived in Istanbul in a private jet earlier in the day to discuss the final details of the deal.

He previously managed Portugal's Sporting, Benfica and Braga, and Brazilian side Flamengo.

Jesus won three Portuguese Primeira Liga titles with Benfica (2010, 2014, 2015) and led Flamengo to win Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian Serie A title in 2019.