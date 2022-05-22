News Sport Greek cup final between Panathinaikos and PAOK marred by violence

DPA SPORT Published May 22,2022

The 1-0 victory by Panathinaikos against PAOK in the final of the Greek Cup on Saturday was overshadowed by violence from both sets of fans at the match in Athens.



Supporters set off several flares, attacked each other and the police, who responded with tear gas to halt the trouble.



The match began with a 40-minute delay after several players, coaches and other fans experienced breathing difficulties.



Panathinaikos player Aitor Cantalapiedra was struck on the arm by a stone thrown from the PAOK fan block after scoring the only goal of the game with a 35th minute penalty.



The match was halted for around 30 minutes before being resumed, and completed without further incident, after midnight as Panathinaikos lifted their first trophy since 2014.



Greek football has long struggled to cope with fan violence and trouble at matches is common.





