Barcelona offer €32 mln for Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski - report
Published May 22,2022
Barcelona have made a first written transfer bid of 32 million euros (33.8 million dollars) for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, according to a report on Sunday.
The Bild am Sonntag reported the offer has been made for the two-time world footballer of the year, who has said he will not renew his Bayern contract when it expires in 2023.
Previously the Spanish paper Sport said Bayern - who publicly say Lewandowski will complete his contract - had lowered their demands to 35m-40m euros for the 33-year-old, who can leave for nothing next summer.
Barcelona themselves are recovering from financial difficulties but coach Xavi has confirmed interest in the Polish star.