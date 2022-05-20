Burnley close on Premier League survival with draw at Villa

Burnley moved out of the relegation zone following a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa on Thursday, keeping their Premier League survival in their own hands heading into the final day of the season.

Striker Ashley Barnes put Burnley ahead just before halftime, sending keeper Emiliano Martinez the wrong way with a low penalty into the corner after Burnley were awarded a spot-kick for a foul on Maxwel Cornet.

The visitors, however, did not lead for long as Emiliano Buendia made up for conceding the penalty when he equalised in the 48th minute with an excellent first-time shot from inside the box.

Villa dominated the closing stages but Burnley keeper Nick Pope held firm to lift Mike Jackson's side out of the bottom three.

They are 17th on 35 points, level with Leeds on points but with a vastly superior goal difference going into their final game at home to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Villa remained 14th.



