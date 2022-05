Turkish boxer Ayşe Çağırır won gold in the 48 kg category after defeating her Kazakh rival Alua Balkibekova at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship on Thursday.

The Turkish athlete, who eliminated Uzbek Marjona Savrieva in the first round, French Rim Bennama in the second round, British Demie-Jade Resztan in the quarterfinals, passed Argentine Aldana Florencia Lopez in the semifinals.

Bronze medals in the category were shared by Lopez and Bulgarian Sevda Asenova.