Tottenham Hotspur beat 10-man Arsenal 3-0 in North London derby

Tottenham Hotspur won the North London derby Thursday, beating a 10-man Arsenal 3-0 in the English Premier League to keep pressure on the Gunners.

Spurs scored the opener in the 22nd minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as English forward Harry Kane converted a penalty successfully after Arsenal player Cedric Soares' foul on South Korean forward Son Heung-Min.

In the 33rd minute, Arsenal were down to 10 men on the pitch as Rob Holding was sent off after fouling Son.

Kane doubled the lead in the 37th minute as the 28-year-old star scored a close range header in the far post. He was assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur after a corner whipped by Son.

Spurs led the first half 2-0 at home.

Son made it 3-0 in the 47th minute, scoring a right-footed shot in the box that beat Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Fifth in the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur have 65 points in 36 matches.

Spurs are now hot on Arsenal's trail, and they are looking for a mistake by the Gunners in the final two weeks.

Arsenal are now in fourth spot with 66 points.

The best four clubs in the Premier League will qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

The 2021-22 Premier League will end in two match weeks on May 22.