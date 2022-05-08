Several Schalke fans injured while celebrating Bundesliga return

News
Some people had to be taken to hospital because of injuries and falls following Saturday's 3-2 home win over St Pauli Hamburg which clinched an immediate return to the German top flight. Schalke had been 2-0 down.
Several Schalke fans were injured when 2,000 supporters ran on the pitch to celebrate their promotion to the Bundesliga.
Gelsenkirchen police also said in a statement on Sunday there were 144 incidents of ignited pyrotechnics before and during the game.
A police officer was meanwhile injured in a scuffle with a Schalke fan and 20 criminal charges were filed for assault, insult and theft around the game.
The Veltins Arena was sold out with 61,271 spectators. Schalke lead the table on 62 points with one game left.
Werder Bremen are second on 60 after winning 3-0 at relegated Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday. SV Hamburg and Darmstadt are on 57 with better goal differences to Bremen, while St Pauli have 54.
Second place also gains automatic promotion with third spot enough for a relegation play-off against the third-bottom Bundesliga side, which is currently Stuttgart.
Donata Hopfen - the head of the German Football League (DFL) - congratulated Schalke, who endured a miserable season last term in being relegated despite being one of Germany's best supported teams.
"In an incredibly exciting race for promotion, Schalke showed their sporting class at the right moments as well as defying adversity - and thus make their return to the Bundesliga after just one year," she said in a statement, hinting at a late coaching change in March.
"Congratulations to the coaching team around Mike Büskens, to the team around outstanding goalscorer Simon Terodde and to all those responsible at the club."