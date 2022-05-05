TUNISIAS JABEUR BECOMES 1ST ARAB PLAYER TO REACH WTA 1000 FINAL

Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur on Thursday became the first Arab national to play a WTA (Women's Tennis Association) 1000 final, the organizers said on Twitter.

The No. 8 seed beat Ekaterina Alexandrova with the sets of 6-2, 6-3 at the Mutua Madrid Open to qualify for women's final in the Spanish capital.

Jabeur, 27, will take on either Switzerland's Jil Teichmann or US player Jessica Pegula in the final.

The Tunisian athlete won her first and only WTA title in women's singles at the 2021 Birmingham Classic, a WTA 250 tournament. She has so far played four finals in Charleston (2021, 2022), Chicago (2021), and Moscow (2018).

The 2022 Mutua Madrid Open will end on May 7.