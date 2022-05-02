Galatasaray suffer home defeat in TSL clash with Sivasspor

Galatasaray suffered a home defeat by Sivasspor in a Week 35 match of the Turkish Super League on Sunday.

The Lions struck first with Bafétimbi Gomis in the 10th minute, but Sivasspor equalized the score with Mustapha Yatabare in the 44th minute before the end of the first half at Nef Stadium in Istanbul.

Sivasspor began the second half fast as Fredrik Ulvestad brought the lead to the away team in the 49th minute but Gomis scored again, this time from a penalty kick in the 58th minute, and made it 2-2.

Ahmet Oğuz put one in for Sivasspor in the 64th minute and the game ended 3-2.

Galatasaray lie at 13th spot with 47 points while Sivasspor are in 11th place with 48 points in the Turkish Super League standings.

