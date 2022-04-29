News Sport Conte dismisses speculation linking him with PSG job

Published April 29,2022

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has described speculation linking him with the Paris St Germain job as "fake news".



Reports emerged in France and Italy earlier this week suggesting Conte was interested in replacing Mauricio Pochettino at the Ligue 1 club.



Conte, who has 12 months left on his contract, has continually refused to commit his long-term future to Spurs, but insists the latest round of speculation is not true.



He said: "Obviously I think that it's good that other clubs appreciate my work. This is one thing. But the truth is that I don't like when people try to invest news – only to speak, only to create problems.



"This is not right, not fair for me, for the clubs involved and for my players.



"Also because we're really focused on these five games to get a fantastic result for us. I repeat, this type of situation makes me smile.



"But I think that also the people that want to tell something about this have to show respect for all the people involved in this situation, and not invent fake news and tell a lot of lies.



"In this situation, who works in football – players or managers – know very well that at this point of the season, a lot of fake news starts to go out."



The Italian does not want this issue to be a distraction for the club's push for Champions League qualification.



Spurs are two points behind Arsenal with five games to go.



"It's a big opportunity for us because no one can imagine to stay and fight for this target in this league now in this moment," he said.



Spurs will be without Sergio Reguilon for Sunday's game against Leicester as he has a groin problem.



The Spaniard joins Oliver Skipp (pubis), Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty (both knee) in the treatment room.





