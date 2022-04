Toulouse return to Ligue 1 after two years away

Toulouse secured promotion back to Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win over Niort on Monday, two years after they were relegated from France's top flight.

Brecht Dejaeghere and Ado Onaiwu got the goals that ensured Ligue 2 leaders Toulouse are guaranteed one of the two automatic promotion places.

Toulouse, who are under new ownership and were cheered on by a 24,000 crowd, are now 11 points clear of third-placed Auxerre, who cannot catch them in their remaining three matches.