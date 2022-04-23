Real Madrid takes 2-0 lead in EuroLeague playoff series against Maccabi Tel Aviv

Real Madrid went up 2-0 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague playoff series against Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv with 95-66 victory Friday.

French center Vincent Poirirer carried Los Merengues with 16 points and 10 rebounds at Wizink Center in Madrid.

Teammates Sergio Llull and Guerschon Yabusele contributed 17 and 16 points, respectively.

MONACO EQUALIZE SERIES AGAINST OLYMPIACOS

In the other playoff game of the day, AS Monaco defeated Olympiacos Piraeus 96-72 and equalized that series 1-1 at Peace And Friendship Stadium in Pireaus, Greece.

Danilo Andjusic rallied the French team with 19 points.

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv and Real Madrid will next square off April 26, while AS Monaco and Olympiacos Piraeus will play April 27.

The games will conclude May 4.

Teams with three wins in the series will reach the Final Four round which will be played in Belgrade, Serbia on May 19 - 21.