Bayern launch new aid programmes to support Ukrainian refugees

German champions Bayern Munich have launched on Friday new aid programmes to support people fleeing the war in Ukraine.



The club will organize "special housing" to offer a permanent home and care to refugees with disabilities, in cooperation with the social services department of the city of Munich.



According to a statement, the housing project stipulates that Bayern will guarantee the rental costs for an initial period of two years, while the social services department will organize the running of the project as well as the integration of approximately 15 people.



In addition, Bayern are also launching from April 26 the "We move together" programme free of charge to create sports opportunities at their youth academy for "all refugees seeking refuge in Munich."



The programme will offer slots to refugees from the age of around 10 three times a week at the FC Bayern Campus for football, basketball, handball, table tennis and general sporting activities.



"We all wish for and are demanding an immediate end to this war, but we in Europe, in Germany, in Munich will be confronted with the inhumanity of such a war for a long time to come. Sport is aware of its responsibility," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said.



Munich mayor Dieter Reiter thanked Bayern for their "terrific support."



"I am delighted with this great commitment by Bayern, which also focuses on people who have been hit particularly hard by the war in their home country, Ukraine," he said.



