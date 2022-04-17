Barça fans call for protest after Frankfurt fans flooded Camp Nou

Barcelona fans have made calls for a protest due to the high number of Eintracht Frankfurt fans at the Camp Nou in the 3-2 Europa League defeat, the Mundo Deportivo newspaper reported on Sunday.



The fans' association Nostra Ensenya plans to hold a protest in front of the stadium on Monday, an hour before the La Liga game against Cadiz, according to the Mundo Deportivo.



On Instagram, the association described the large number of away fans at Thursday's match as a humiliation. With the win, Frankfurt knocked Barça out of the competition.



Nostra Ensenya accuses club president Joan Laporta of allowing this to happen for financial reasons, therefore also putting the "physical integrity" of the home fans "at risk."



Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said on Sunday that the strong presence of the away fans played a role in the defeat. "The players didn't feel comfortable, which doesn't mean we weren't good. But it affected us negatively."



Laporta had already said that in the future he would only sell personalized tickets for international matches.



There were reportedly more than 30,000 Frankfurt fans at the Camp Nou on Thursday, although Barcelona said it had only sold 5,000 tickets to the German fans.



According to media and fan reports, several Barcelona season ticket holders sold their tickets to Frankfurt supporters.



