 Contact Us
News Sport Barcelona midfielder Pedri sidelined with thigh injury

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sidelined with thigh injury

Barcelona are awaiting scan results on star midfielder Pedri after he sustained a hamstring injury against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. The Blaugrana prospect was replaced by Frenkie de Jong at half-time against the Bundesliga side, who progressed to the Europa League semi-final with a dramatic 4-3 aggregate victory.

Reuters SPORT
Published April 15,2022
Subscribe
BARCELONA MIDFIELDER PEDRI SIDELINED WITH THIGH INJURY

Barcelona midfielder Pedri's season may be over after the LaLiga club said on Friday that the Spaniard had suffered a thigh injury, giving no timeline for his return.

Pedri has been a crucial cog in Barca's midfield but coach Xavi Hernandez was forced to take the 19-year-old off at halftime in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt that eliminated the Spanish side.

"Tests carried out this morning have confirmed that Pedri has a rupture in his left biceps femoris. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," Barcelona said in a statement.

Pedri, who made over 50 appearances in his debut season with Barca, agreed a new contract in October until 2026 which included a release clause of 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion).

Barca, who are out of all cup competitions, are second in LaLiga -- 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid but with a game in hand.