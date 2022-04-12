PSG defender Ramos still has 'four or five years' at top level

Paris St Germain centre back Sergio Ramos said he wants to play at the highest level for another four or five years.

The 36-year-old arrived in July last year on a free transfer following 16 years at Real Madrid but has played only seven times for the Ligue 1 club due to calf problems.

The Spain international played the full 90 minutes for PSG for just the third time in last week's 6-1 thrashing of Clermont.

"I would like to play four to five more years at the top level and then have another experience," Ramos told Prime Video on Monday.

"Here, I have two years in Paris, we will try to do three, then one more, and then we will see. But as long as the body holds, I think I can keep my mind focused."

Ligue 1 leaders PSG are on 71 points after 31 matches, 12 points ahead of Marseille.