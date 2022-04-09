Dutch rider Milan Vader Vader to stay in hospital after crash

Dutch rider Milan Vader , who suffered a life-threatening crash at the Tour of the Basque country on Friday, will remain under observation in hospital, his team said on Saturday.

The 26-year-old crashed during a descent in the fifth stage and was put into an induced coma, Dutch media reported.

The Jumbo-Visma team did not elaborate on his condition in a statement released on Saturday after the sixth stage.

"Milan will remain in the University Medical Hospital in Bilbao for the next days for observation and further recovery," the Dutch team said.

"If there is news, we will come back to you again."

Vader finished 10th in the mountain bike event at the Tokyo Olympics last year.









