Atletico Madrid title hopes hit by shock 1-0 loss to Mallorca

Spanish champions Atletico Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss at lowly Mallorca on Saturday to end their six-game winning streak in LaLiga.

Atletico are fourth in the standings on 57 points, level with Barcelona who have two games in hand, and three points behind second-placed Sevilla. Real Madrid, who host Getafe later on Saturday, lead the way on 69 points.

Coach Diego Simeone rested several players looking forward to their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City and Atletico struggled to find their rhythm against fourth-bottom Mallorca who were on a run of seven consecutive league losses.

Mallorca's winner was scored in the 71st minute by Kosovo striker Vedat Muriqi who converted a penalty after Atletico defender Reinildo Mandava fouled Pablo Maffeo.









