Barcelona rally to 1-1 Europa League draw in Frankfurt

Barcelona came from behind to draw 1-1 at 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.



Frankfurt led from Ansgar Knauff's sensational strike into the top right corner in the 49th minute and almost made it 2-0 a minute later when Jesper Lindström fired inches over.



But Barca were level in the 66th from Ferran Torres after a one-two with Luuk de Jong, and Frankfurt then also lost Tuta on a second bookable offence with 12 minutes left.



The return leg is next week in Barcelona.



