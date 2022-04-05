Two games on one day: second World Cup ticket sales stage starts

The second ticket sales phase for the Qatar World Cup started on Tuesday, with fans able to apply for tickets for two matches on one day and supporter tickets for those who want to sit together with other fans of their team.



The ruling body FIFA said that the application period runs until April 28 and tickets are allocated afterwards, with fans to be notified not before the end of May.



With four matches per day in the group stage and "thanks to the tournament's uniquely compact nature and short travel times" between the eight venues, FIFA is offering fans a chance to watch two games on one day for the first time.



The supporter tickets meanwhile can be ordered for group stage matches of their team, and a conditional supporter ticket includes a possible last 16 game of the respective team.



FIFA is also offering a four stadium ticket for those who want to watch four games on successive days at four different venues, while individual match tickets are also available.



FIFA said they expect high demand after Friday's group stage draw. Some 800,000 tickets were sold in a first sales period for the November 21-December 18 tournament.



