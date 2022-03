Global football governing body FIFA said more than 800,000 tickets have been sold for the World Cup later this year with fans from Qatar leading the way.



After the host nation, the most tickets have gone to the fans resident in the United States, England, Mexico and the UAE, FIFA said Wednesday.



The group stage draw for the November 21-December 18 tournament is made in Doha on Friday, after which the next phase of ticket sales will open up.



A total of 804,186 tickets have been sold to date.