Austrian tennis star Thiem tests positive for COVID-19

Dominic Thiem, the world's number 50 men's tennis player, has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed on Wednesday.

"Looks like lately the good news don't last long … last night after dinner, I started feeling unwell and didn't have a good night. After developing mild symptoms I decided to take a test this morning, which came back positive for COVID-19," Thiem said on Instagram.

"Now I have to wait and see how it develops. I'll keep you posted. Thank you all in advance for your support!" he added.

In 2020 the 28-year-old Austrian won the 2020 US Open, his first major title.

He has not made an appearance since last June's Mallorca Open due to a wrist injury.