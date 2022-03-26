News
Sport
Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has leukaemia recurrence
Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has leukaemia recurrence
Published March 26,2022
Subscribe
Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic will miss some coming Serie A games to receive treatment for a recurrence of leukaemia, the 53-year-old former Yugoslavian international said Saturday.
Mihajlovic was originally diagnosed with blood cancer in 2019, five months after joining Bologna for the second time, but recovered following a bone marrow transplant and three doses of chemotherapy.
"I was advised to initiate therapy that can nip the disease in the bud," Mihajlovic said, adding he was calmer about the situation than three years ago.
"I know what I have to do and the situation is different. I hope it goes quickly."
Bologna are 12th in Serie A and next visit league leaders AC Milan on April 4.