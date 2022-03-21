DJOKOVIC RECLAIMS NUMBER ONE RANKING IN MENS TENNIS

Serbia's Novak Djokovic has returned to the number one ranking in men's tennis despite not playing at Indian Well last week.



The latest world rankings released Monday by the governing ATP have Djokovic on a best 8,465 points with Daniil Medvedev on 8,445.



Djokovic could not travel to California without a coronavirus vaccine and will also miss the Miami Open coming up this week as a result.



Medvedev, competing under a neutral flag following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, dropped back to second having led the standings since February 28.



Spaniard Rafael Nadal jumped Alexander Zverev of Germany into third despite losing the Indian Wells final with American Taylor Fritz flying up seven places to 13th after the biggest win of his career.



Fritz was initially listed as eighth on Monday but they said this was due to "a technical issue affecting the calculation of the ATP Rankings on our platforms," the ATP said.



