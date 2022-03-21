Turkish president to discuss Russia-Ukraine war with NATO leaders

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will discuss the situation in the Russia-Ukraine war as part of this week's NATO leaders' summit, Turkey's presidential spokesman said Monday.

İbrahim Kalin told reporters in the capital Ankara that Erdoğan will consult with NATO leaders on the nearly month-old war and the steps to be taken from this point forward.

Turkey will keep communication channels open with both Russia and Ukraine and intensify efforts to bring the two parties together to solve problems, Kalin added.

He went on to say that Turkey is a country that can negotiate with Russia and Ukraine and has the trust of both countries.

Stressing that Erdoğan will present a perspective on relations between Russia and NATO and the Western alliance after the war ends, he said that they place great importance on the summit in this respect.

Erdoğan will give "very important messages" about both the unity and solidarity of the NATO alliance, he added.

Turkey has been a member of the NATO alliance for over 70 years.

During the summit, leaders will discuss steps to strengthen the alliance, increase solidarity, and end the war, Kalin said.

He added that Erdoğan is also expected to meet with his US counterpart Joe Biden.

According to UN estimates, at least 925 civilians have been killed and nearly 1,500 others injured in Ukraine since Russia began its attack on its western neighbor on Feb. 24.

The hostilities have also driven 10 million people from their homes either internally or as refugees abroad, according to the UN refugee agency.