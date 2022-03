Argentina will be without Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez in their coming World Cup qualifiers due to a coronavirus infection, the federation said Monday, but Lionel Messi hopes to be available.



Messi has flu symptoms but is scheduled to join up with the team on Tuesday.



The Albiceleste meet Veneuzela in Buenos Aires on Friday and visit Ecuador three days later.



Argentina have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.