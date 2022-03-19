Another Osimhen double fires Napoli to win over Udinese

 Contact Us
Published March 20,2022
A second successive double from Victor Osimhen earned Napoli a 2-1 comeback victory over Udinese on Saturday, helping them keep pace with Serie A leaders AC Milan.

Looking to make it back-to-back league wins for the first time since late January into early February, Napoli fell behind in the 22nd minute after Gerard Deulofeu arrowed a strike into the net.

The hosts looked like a different side in the second half, however, and turned the match on its head as Nigerian striker Osimhen backed up his double in last week's 2-1 win at Hellas Verona with another brace.

His first was a bullet header to level the match seven minutes after the break, before a clever near-post finish 11 minutes later completed the turnaround.

Pablo Mari's late red card ended Udinese's hopes of grabbing an equaliser at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, as Napoli saw out a crucial win in the race for the Scudetto.

The victory moved Napoli to 63 points, three behind Milan after their 1-0 win at Cagliari on Saturday, and three ahead of Inter Milan in third following the champions' 1-1 home draw with Fiorentina. Udinese stay 14th.