Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey announces conversion to Islam with a photo

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has converted to Islam , a UK-based sports journalist reported on Friday.

Connor Humm reported on Partey's conversion to Islam with a photo of the Ghanaian midfielder holding a Quran.

The 28-year-old midfielder joined English side Arsenal from Atletico Madrid of Spain in 2020.

He scored two goals in 57 matches for the Gunners.