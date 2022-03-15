1st-half goals from Akturkoglu fire Galatasaray past Besiktas, 2-1

Kerem Akturkoglu scored twice to inspire Galatasaray to a 2-1 derby win over Besiktas Monday in the Turkish Super Lig.

Besiktas missed a chance to score the opening when Omar Elabdellaoui kept the ball off the goal line in the 14th minute.

Galatasaray broke the deadlock with a close-range finish from Akturkoglu in the 22nd minute at Istanbul's NEF stadium.

The Lions made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute as Akturkoglu powered a header into Besiktas' net with an assist by Mostafa Mohamed.

In the 85th minute Besiktas doubled the gap to one thanks to Ridvan Yilmaz's close-range finish.

With the win, Galatasaray climbed to 11th place with 38 points in the standings while Besiktas remained in the number eight spot with 45 points.