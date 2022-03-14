Injured Germany star Wirtz thankful for support

Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz has expressed gratitude for the support he has received after tearing cruciate ligaments in his left knee in Sunday's Bundesliga defeat to Cologne.



"Many thanks for all the best wishes, messages and calls that have reached me in the last hours," the 18-year-old wrote Monday on Instagram.



"It's good to know that so many people think of me and gives me strength."



Wirtz will be out for months as he recovers from the injury but could yet make the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year.



