Fenerbahce Beko vs. Bayern Munich game postponed due to COVID-19

A Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 26 game between Fenerbahce Beko and Bayern Munich has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the German team, the Yellow Canaries said in a statement on Sunday.

The clash was scheduled to be held at Ulker Sports and Event Hall in Istanbul on March 15.

The new date of the game will be determined by the EuroLeague board, the statement said.

The Istanbul club conveyed its best wishes to Bayern Munich and wished a speedy recovery to those affected by the coronavirus.

This is the second time the game between the two sides, which was originally supposed to be played in February, was postponed.