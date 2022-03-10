Mainz have second league game postponed due to Covid

An outbreak of 20 Covid cases at Mainz has led to their second consecutive Bundesliga game being postponed, the German Football League (DFL) confirmed Thursday.

Mainz's away game at Augsburg this Saturday is now off with an alternative date to be announced "as soon as possible", the DFL said in a statement.

"We would all have preferred to play on Saturday, but we are relieved that the DFL granted our request," said Mainz sports director Christian Heidel.

"This is a decision in the spirit of fair competition and the health of the players."

Last Sunday's home game between Mainz and visitors Borussia Dortmund had already been postponed due to an outbreak of Covid and rescheduled for next Wednesday.

German league rules state that a match can be postponed if a team has fewer than 16 players available, one of whom must be a goalkeeper.





