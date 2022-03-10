UKRAINES GERMANY ENVOY: ONLY PUTIN-ZELENSKY TALKS CAN SOLVE CONFLICT

Ukraine's ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk says a direct exchange between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is needed, after the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers failed to achieve a breakthrough.



"We believe that only at the highest level between the two presidents is a solution possible," Melnyk told German broadcaster ARD.



Of the foreign ministers' meeting in Turkey earlier on Thursday, he said: "It was very disappointing." He is "very sad that we are losing this precious time and that so many civilians have to die day and night," he said.



He also dismissed suggestions that Kyiv has abandoned its aim of joining NATO. "The goal remains in front of us, but of course we are ready to talk about other issues as well in the top-level talks with Russia." He said the prospect of joining the EU was also a key issue for Ukraine.



