At least 17 killed in brawl between rival fans at Mexican football match

At least 17 people were killed and 22 others injured late Saturday when rival fans brawled in a Mexican football game between Queretaro and Atlas, local media reported.

Supporters were seen attacking each other with chairs thrown and the violence splashed out of the Corregidora Stadium in the city Queretaro.

The match was suspended in the 63rd minute due to the violence, with visitors Atlas taking a 1-0 lead.