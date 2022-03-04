Chinese President Xi opens Paralympics after Parsons calls for peace

Chinese President Xi Jinping has opened the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games, after a powerful message for peace from International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons.



The opening ceremony at the Bird's Nest took place against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent ban of the Russian and Belarusian teams from the Games.



Ukraine is competing and recieved applause from the spectators at the parade of nations.



Parsons said in his speech: "Tonight, the Paralympic Movement calls on world authorities to come together, as athletes do, and promote peace, understanding and inclusion." The Brazilian finished roaring "Peace."



