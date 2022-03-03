European swim body LEN bans Russians and Belarusians from events

Europe's swimming federation LEN said on Thursday it is not inviting athletes from Russia and Belarus to its events for the time being in connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The decision stands in contrast to that from the world governing body FINA which said a few days ago swimmers from the two countries could compete as neutrals.



Depending on the length of the LEN suspension Russian and Belarusian athletes would miss the European championships in Budapest in August.



LEN said it "condemns" the invasion by Russia and supported by Belarus awith both suspended "until further notice" which also applies to competitions in both countries.



The statement added that LEN will support an initiative from Croatia to support Ukrainian divers and artistic swimmers which also supported by FINA "will allow athletes to continue training and representing Ukraine at international events."

