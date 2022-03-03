DFL to donate €1 million for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine

The German Football League will donate €1 million euros ($1.1 million) for humanitarian aid in Ukraine after the country's invasion by Russian forces.



The DFL said the money is to come from the income it generates from broadcasts in Russia via the local Match TV company.



It said it did not terminate the contract so that anti war declarations and calls for peace can reach Russian viewers via the broadcasts.



This pends on whether Match TV can broadcast the DFL signal including Ukraine related messages from clubs, teams and fans without interference. The DFL said it plans to have its logo in the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow for the next matchday on the weekend.



In the case of censorship the DFL said it would immediately terminate the contract and donate the €1 million to Ukraine from its own funds.



