Anadolu Efes defeat Fenerbahçe Beko 84-79 in Istanbul derby in Turkish Airlines Euro League

Anadolu Efes defeated Fenerbahçe Beko 84-79 on Thursday in a Turkish derby thriller.

Efes' Serbian guard Vasilije Micic was the game's high scorer with 24 points at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

Rodrigue Beaubois added 20 and Shane Larkin had 10 points to go along with nine assists.

Bryant Dunston came off the bench to add eight points.

Dyshawn Pierre led Fenerbahçe with 19 points and Achille Polonara finished with 15.

Sehmus Hazer and Nando De Colo each scored 13 and Marko Guduric had 11 in a losing effort.

With the win, seventh-place Efes improved to 14-12 while 11th-place Fenerbahçe dropped to 12-13 in Matchweek 28.

In another match, Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade claimed a 86-83 victory against







