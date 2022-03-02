RUSSIAS ROMAN ABRAMOVICH TO SELL CHELSEA

Russia's Roman Abramovich has announced he will sell English football club Chelsea in the wake of his country's invasion of Ukraine.



Abramowich, who could face British government sanctions, has owned the club since 2003 and has won every title on offer with them, including five Premier Leagues, two Champions Leagues and one Club World Cup.



"As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club's sponsors and partners," he said in a statement.



Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss said earlier he is interested in buying the club but not on his own.



