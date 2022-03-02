Russians and Belarusians can compete as neutrals at Paralympics

Athletes from Russia and Belarus can compete as neutrals at the Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing despite the invasion of Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has said.



The International Olympic Committee had recommended banning athletes from the two countries altogether but the IPC will permit them to "compete under the Paralympic flag" at the Games which open Friday and run to March 13.



There will be extraordinary assembly this year "to vote on whether to make compliance with the Olympic Truce a membership requirement and whether to suspend or terminate the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee and Belarus Paralympic Committee."



And the IPC also said it will not hold any events in Russia or Belarus "until further notice."



