French footballer Ribery suffers 'mild injury' from road accident in Italy

French football player Franck Ribery is facing a "mild head injury" from a traffic accident in Italy, his club said on Monday.

In a statement, Salernitana said that left-winger Ribery, 38, will rest for a few days as a precaution after the accident in Laura di Capaccio Paestum, near Salerno.

The Italian club said that Ribery was not driving when the road accident happened.

Ribery was a longtime Bayern Munich player who helped win the 2013 UEFA Champions League and nine German Bundesliga titles.

He was part of the France squad during the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany as Les Bleus were the World Cup runners-up. Italy won the 2006 World Cup, beating France 5-3 on penalties in the final.

Before his 12-year-spell at Bayern Munich, Ribery played for France's Metz and Olympique Marseille and Galatasaray, a top club in Istanbul, Turkiye.

In 2019, he left Bayern Munich to join Italy's Fiorentina.

Ribery played for the Viola until last summer, when he became a free agent.

This season he had two assists in 16 Italian Serie A appearances for Salernitana.

Salernitana are currently at the bottom of the 2021-22 Serie A standings with 15 points.