Zverev makes surprise return for Germany in Davis Cup at Brazil

Alexander Zverev will play for Germany after all in their Davis Cup qualification match away to Brazil on Friday and Saturday, the DTB federation said Sunday.



"We're happy that Alexander is there," said captain Michael Kohlmann, who acknowledged Zverev's recent disqualification in Acapulco played a role.



His behaviour, in repeatedly striking the umpire's chair with his racquet, was "unacceptable and wrong," said Kohlmann, but "we want to now help him as a team to get through this difficult phase."



The return of Germany's top player Zverev, at the expense of Daniel Altmaier, greatly improves the team's chance of winning the tie to reach the group stage finals.



