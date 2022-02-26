Sweden increases pressure on FIFA with Russian play-off refusal

Sweden has heaped pressure on global football governing body FIFA by saying they will not play Russia in the play-offs for the World Cup in Qatar regardless of where the game is played.



Poland said Saturday they will not play Russia in the semi-final of play-off path B and Sweden have followed suit. The Swedes host the Czech Republic in the other semi with the winner of that tie due to travel to Russia or Poland for the final.



But citing the invasion of Ukraine as "illegal and deeply unjust," Swedish federation president Karl-Erik Nilsson said "all football" with Russia was impossible.



"Russia cannot participate as long as this madness continues," he added.



