Norway tells Russia 'we do not want your participation' at upcoming events

The executive board of the Norwegian Ski Federation said on Saturday it does not want Russian athletes competing at upcoming World Cup races and world championships in Norway after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine this week.

Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running. The invasion has drawn widespread international condemnation, including in the sports world.

"Russia's violations of international law and attacks on the Ukrainian people demand international condemnation and sanctions," Norway's federation said in a statement.

"Sport is not detached from this and cannot remain passive to what is happening now.

"The Norwegian Ski Federation's message to Russia and Russian athletes is crystal clear - we do not want your participation."

Norway is set to host events in Alpine skiing, cross country skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combined over the next few weeks.

The federation added that it would follow up with the International Ski Federation (FIS). Reuters has contacted the FIS for comment.

Norway is a powerhouse of skiing, topping the medals table at the Beijing Winter Olympics earlier this month with 16 gold medals and 37 medals in total.

Russian Olympic Committee athletes finished with six golds and 32 medals in all.



