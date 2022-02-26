Chuma Okeke helps Orlando Magic beat Houston Rockets for rare home win

Chuma Okeke scored 10 of his career-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds and the host Orlando Magic ended a four-game losing streak with a 119-111 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Orlando fell behind by 14 points during the opening quarter before rallying to earn its sixth victory in 27 home games. The Magic also overcame a double-digit deficit to win for the seventh time this season.

Okeke made 9 of 13 shots, including five 3-pointers, grabbed nine rebounds and had three steals as the Magic bench outscored its Houston counterpart 59-33. His triple with 9:55 remaining broke a 90-90 tie and started a 14-5 run that ended with Okeke dishing to Carter under the basket for a dunk.

Cole Anthony added 14 points, six assists and five rebounds. Franz Wagner totaled 13 points and eight rebounds, Gary Harris scored 12 points and Terrence Ross had 10 points for Orlando. R.J. Hampton, who had not played since Jan. 19, posted 11 points and five rebounds off the bench in his return from a 14-game injury absence.

Jalen Green scored 10 of his team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, but Houston dropped its eight consecutive game. Christian Wood overcame early foul trouble to post 21 points and 11 rebounds, Eric Gordon contributed 15 points and Jae'Sean Tate had 13 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Garrison Mathews (13 points) and Dennis Schroder (10 points) scored in double figures off the bench for Houston, which finished 9 for 20 at the free-throw line as Wood went just 3 for 13. The Rockets shot 14 for 47 from beyond the arc.

The Magic committed six personal fouls during the opening three minutes -- three by rookie guard Jalen Suggs, who scored three points before fouling out with 4:44 left -- to help the Rockets build a quick 17-3 lead.

Wood picked up his third foul with 4:50 left in the first quarter and Orlando chipped away at the lead, ending the first half with a 20-6 run for a 58-51 advantage.



