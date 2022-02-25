Slavia Prague defeat Fenerbahçe 3-2 to reach Round of 16 in UEFA Conference League

Slavia Prague defeated Fenerbahçe 3-2 in a UEFA Conference League playoffs second leg match Thursday and reached the Round of 16 with a 6-4 aggregate.

Ivan Schranz of Slavia Prague opened the scoring in the 19th minute at the Eden Arena in Prague.

Yira Sor made it 2-0 for the Czech team in the 27th minute.

Before the first half concluded, Mert Hakan Yandaş took one back in the 39th minute.

Sor scored his second goal of the match in the 63rd minute and made it 3-1.

Mergim Berisha scored just before the end of the match and made it 3-2, and it ended with that result.

The UEFA Conference League, founded in 2021, was held for the first time this year.